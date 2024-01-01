Greek pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve greek pizza
Black Barrel LIVE - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|GREEK PIZZA
|$21.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CREAMY FETA CHEESE, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPER, OREGANO, KALAMATA OLIVES, SPRINKLED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TZATZIKI DRIZZLE
Trogo Kitchen & Market
2545 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago
|Peinerli "the Greek Pizza Boat" Kayianas
|$7.95
Greek-style pizza boat with sun dried tomato pesto and provolone, topped with a scramble of egg, tomato, feta, oregano and a drizzle of chili olive oil.
|Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Arugula (v) Peinerli "the Greek Pizza Boat"
|$6.95
Greek-style pizza boat with sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, summer greens, and basil olive oil.