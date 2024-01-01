Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve greek pizza

Item pic

 

Black Barrel LIVE - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK PIZZA$21.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, TOMATO, CREAMY FETA CHEESE, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPER, OREGANO, KALAMATA OLIVES, SPRINKLED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TZATZIKI DRIZZLE
More about Black Barrel LIVE - OLD TOWN
Item pic

 

Trogo Kitchen & Market

2545 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peinerli "the Greek Pizza Boat" Kayianas$7.95
Greek-style pizza boat with sun dried tomato pesto and provolone, topped with a scramble of egg, tomato, feta, oregano and a drizzle of chili olive oil.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Arugula (v) Peinerli "the Greek Pizza Boat"$6.95
Greek-style pizza boat with sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, summer greens, and basil olive oil.
More about Trogo Kitchen & Market

