Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green smoothies in
Chicago
/
Chicago
/
Green Smoothies
Chicago restaurants that serve green smoothies
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
No reviews yet
Tropical Green Smoothie
$5.95
A power packed blend of kale, spinach, avocado, pineapple and
frozen yogurt
More about Room 500
BIAN
600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago
No reviews yet
Green Smoothie
$13.00
More about BIAN
Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago
Chicken Katsu
Huevos Rancheros
Beef Salad
Hot Chocolate
Salmon Rolls
Chicken Shawarma
Fish Tacos
Pretzels
Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Near North Side
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
The Loop
Avg 4.2
(82 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Near West Side
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Logan Square
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
More near Chicago to explore
Berwyn
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cicero
No reviews yet
Forest Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston