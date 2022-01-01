Grilled cheese sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries
|$6.99
Sliced Cheddar Cheese on Toasted White Bread, Served with Fries.
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house
smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
Cheddar and Swiss cheese, thick-cut brioche. Choice of tomato bisque or fries
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill
GRILL
Tuman's Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$13.00
Served with tomato bisque
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Mis Moles Restaurant
3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Grilled cheese sandwich with fries
|$6.99
More about Uncle Mike's Place
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95