Grilled cheese sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries$6.99
Sliced Cheddar Cheese on Toasted White Bread, Served with Fries.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house
smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar and Swiss cheese, thick-cut brioche. Choice of tomato bisque or fries
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Grilled Cheese Sandwich image

GRILL

Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.00
Served with tomato bisque
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mis Moles Restaurant

3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled cheese sandwich with fries$6.99
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Hot)$6.95
Choice of cheese melted between your choice of toasted bread. Served with pickles.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

