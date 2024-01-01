Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken caesar wraps in Chicago

Chicago restaurants that serve grilled chicken caesar wraps

Banner pic

 

Paramount Events

2744 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, mightyvine tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing, honey wheat tortilla.
includes pesto pasta salad, chips & a sweet treat.
More about Paramount Events
Item pic

 

Le Cafe Station Grill

1889 N Winnebago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar WRAP$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar
More about Le Cafe Station Grill
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese on a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla.
More about The Wild Goose

