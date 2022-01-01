Grilled chicken salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
mix greens with glass noodles and grilled chicken
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.95
lettuce, cucumber, cheese, and grilled chicken breast
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
GRILL
Tuman's Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Amish Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
crisp romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gigio's Pizzeria
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.70
Includes romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken.
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00