Grilled chicken sandwiches in Chicago

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
|#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, garlic aioli, avocado, roasted peppers, and shredded lettuce on toasted ciabatta.
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Homemade marinated chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Helen's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado,
tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN Grilled Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled red onion, arugula, tomato and garlic mayo, served on brioche bun; served with your choice of side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Free Range Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Avocado,
Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli, Ciabatta, Fries
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.79
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.45
grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and provolone on french bread
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you want to omit the bacon.
GRILL
Tuman's Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Amish Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb aioli, arugula, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled baguette
FRENCH FRIES
Land & Lake Andersonville
5420 N Clark St, Chicago
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
