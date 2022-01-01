Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
  • Chicago
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicago restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, garlic aioli, avocado, roasted peppers, and shredded lettuce on toasted ciabatta.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
More about Franco's Ristorante
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Vaughan's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
More about Breakfast House
719f6962-8d01-48d4-8259-7d42b3787921 image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Homemade marinated chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about The Gage
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Helen's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado,
tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Helens Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
Item pic

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN Grilled Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled red onion, arugula, tomato and garlic mayo, served on brioche bun; served with your choice of side.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Free Range Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Avocado,
Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli, Ciabatta, Fries
More about The Globe Pub
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce,
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.79
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
More about Slim's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.45
grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and provolone on french bread
More about Pizza Capri
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you want to omit the bacon.
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Grilled Amish Chicken Breast Sandwich image

GRILL

Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Amish Chicken Breast Sandwich$15.00
Herb aioli, arugula, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled baguette
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

My Buddy's

4416 North Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Delicious HUGE Chicken Breast immersed in our Cajun Marinade for a day! Grilled and served on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion! Soooo Good!!
More about My Buddy's

