Grilled chicken wraps in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Black Sheep image

 

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, romaine, ceasar dressing, parmesan crisps and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
More about Black Sheep
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
The Wild Goose image

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese on a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla.
More about The Wild Goose
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bacon Spinach Wrap$7.95
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap (LUNCH)$12.00
Cucumber, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
Cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Grilled$12.75
More about The Globe Pub
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.75
goat cheese, pear, lettuce, red onions, basil-pesto, balsamic dressing as a wrap
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wrap | Grilled Chicken Caesar$7.95
More about Cafe 1935

