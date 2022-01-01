Grilled chicken wraps in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Black Sheep
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, romaine, ceasar dressing, parmesan crisps and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese on a Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla.
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Spinach Wrap
|$7.95
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap (LUNCH)
|$12.00
Cucumber, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese
|Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Cucumber, roasted red pepper, spinach, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Grilled
|$12.75
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$15.75
goat cheese, pear, lettuce, red onions, basil-pesto, balsamic dressing as a wrap