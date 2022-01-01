Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled salmon salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad

Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Picnic Salad$7.95
More about Cafe 1935

