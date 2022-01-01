Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Skirt Steak (Feeds 8)$115.00
Slow Roasted Potatoes & Chimichurri
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED STEAK SALAD (GF)$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled tequila marinated steak, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
More about The Bar on Buena
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lime Grilled Steak Bowl$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito$9.45
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Skewers$17.00
Ginger marinade, teriyaki glaze, onion curls
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak & Eggs$18.00
Waygu ribeye, chimichurri, two eggs, crispy potatoes
More about Sociale Chicago
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo$13.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Flaco's Tacos Catering image

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lime-Grilled Steak Mini-Burritos by the Dozen$44.95
Lime-grilled steak, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
Lime-Grilled Steak Tacos by the Dozen$44.95
Lime-grilled steak served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$12.50
Marinated Steak, Roasted Red Pepper. Pepperoncini and Feta
More about The Wild Goose
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Calamari$14.00
tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled steak, caramelized onions,
garlic aioli, chihuahua cheese,
chimichurri sauce, baguette
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Toke Libre image

 

Toke Libre

1626 S Halsted st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Tostada$6.00
Grilled Steak Taco$4.50
More about Toke Libre
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tampiquena Grilled Skirt Steak$39.00
8 Oz. Grilled outer skirt steak, roasted Poblano, queso fresco, crema, rajas poblanas, mole Poblano, tres quesos enchilada, hand pressed corn tortillas.
Contains: Dairy . nuts .
More about La Josie
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Sandwich$14.00
marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll
More about Fireside Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak$29.00
grilled flap steak, harissa-roasted cauliflower, jalapeno, onion, lemon curd herbed potatoes
More about The Marq
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich$16.50
8 oz Rib-Eye grilled and served on French Roll with Sauteed Red Onions and Mushrooms topped with American Cheese
More about The Fireplace Inn
Grilled Skirt Steak image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Skirt Steak$21.95
white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortilla
More about Old Pueblo Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Donburi

Wonton Soup

Sundaes

Avocado Rolls

Penne

Garlic Chicken

Rigatoni

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston