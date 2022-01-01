Grilled steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Grilled Skirt Steak (Feeds 8)
|$115.00
Slow Roasted Potatoes & Chimichurri
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|GRILLED STEAK SALAD (GF)
|$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled tequila marinated steak, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Lime Grilled Steak Bowl
|$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Skewers
|$17.00
Ginger marinade, teriyaki glaze, onion curls
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Grilled Steak & Eggs
|$18.00
Waygu ribeye, chimichurri, two eggs, crispy potatoes
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo
|$13.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
|$44.95
Lime-grilled steak, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
|Lime-Grilled Steak Tacos by the Dozen
|$44.95
Lime-grilled steak served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$12.50
Marinated Steak, Roasted Red Pepper. Pepperoncini and Feta
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Calamari
|$14.00
tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled steak, caramelized onions,
garlic aioli, chihuahua cheese,
chimichurri sauce, baguette
Toke Libre
1626 S Halsted st, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Tostada
|$6.00
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.50
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Tampiquena Grilled Skirt Steak
|$39.00
8 Oz. Grilled outer skirt steak, roasted Poblano, queso fresco, crema, rajas poblanas, mole Poblano, tres quesos enchilada, hand pressed corn tortillas.
Contains: Dairy . nuts .
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Grilled Steak
|$29.00
grilled flap steak, harissa-roasted cauliflower, jalapeno, onion, lemon curd herbed potatoes
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich
|$16.50
8 oz Rib-Eye grilled and served on French Roll with Sauteed Red Onions and Mushrooms topped with American Cheese