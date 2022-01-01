Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve gumbo

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gumbo
Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage with Gold Rice
Chicken Gumbo$9.99
cajun chicken, andouille sausage, gold rice
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Bowl Gumbo$10.00
More about Catch 35
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pint Gumbo$9.99
A 16 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
BBQ Gumbo$5.99
An 8 ounce portion made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
Quart Gumbo$17.99
A 32 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
More about Smoque BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8oz Cup Chicken Gumbo$7.50
8oz Cup. Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, and Scallion Garnish
Now Pork Free!
Chicken Gumbo$14.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, and Scallion Garnish
Now Pork Free!
More about Soul & Smoke
Item pic

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FROZEN QUART Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Slow cooked Louisiana stew with trinity vegetables, free range Amish chicken, and Andouille sausage. This is meant to be served over rice (which you shall make at home). The quart serves 3-4 people.
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Chicken+Andouille Gumbo image

 

Jokers Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken+Andouille Gumbo$6.00
Made from scratch, a cup of our classic dark roux gumbo served with rice.
Chicken+Andouille+Shrimp Gumbo$8.00
A cup of gumbo plus shrimp, served with rice.
Chicken, Sausage & Shrimp Gumbo$19.00
More about Jokers Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

Two Fish Crab Shack

641 E 47th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Gumbo$8.95
More about Two Fish Crab Shack
Creole Gumbo image

 

Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering

3101 W Lake Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creole Gumbo$7.50
Louisiana-style chicken, shrimp, and Andouille sausage goodness in a rich and savory red roux
More about Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering
Nola Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Nola Bar & Kitchen

3481 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GUMBO$6.00
andouille sausage, chicken, served over rice, delicious southern comfort food
More about Nola Bar & Kitchen
Ina Mae Tavern image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GUMBO$11.00
Chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, crawfish, rice and potato salad.
Gumbo (qt)$28.00
Gumbo Ya-Ya$11.00
Chef Jupe's special Recipe layered with potato salad and rice.
(contains shellfish & pork)
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Banner pic

 

Roux

1055 East 55th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gumbo Soup$11.00
More about Roux
Gumbo image

 

Virtue

1462 E 53rd Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gumbo$13.00
chicken, andouille, rice
More about Virtue

