Gumbo in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gumbo
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Gumbo
Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage with Gold Rice
|Chicken Gumbo
|$9.99
cajun chicken, andouille sausage, gold rice
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoque BBQ
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Pint Gumbo
|$9.99
A 16 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
|BBQ Gumbo
|$5.99
An 8 ounce portion made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
|Quart Gumbo
|$17.99
A 32 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|8oz Cup Chicken Gumbo
|$7.50
8oz Cup. Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, and Scallion Garnish
Now Pork Free!
|Chicken Gumbo
|$14.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage, Carolina Gold Rice, and Scallion Garnish
Now Pork Free!
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|FROZEN QUART Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo
|$24.00
Slow cooked Louisiana stew with trinity vegetables, free range Amish chicken, and Andouille sausage. This is meant to be served over rice (which you shall make at home). The quart serves 3-4 people.
Jokers Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken+Andouille Gumbo
|$6.00
Made from scratch, a cup of our classic dark roux gumbo served with rice.
|Chicken+Andouille+Shrimp Gumbo
|$8.00
A cup of gumbo plus shrimp, served with rice.
|Chicken, Sausage & Shrimp Gumbo
|$19.00
Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering
3101 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Creole Gumbo
|$7.50
Louisiana-style chicken, shrimp, and Andouille sausage goodness in a rich and savory red roux
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Nola Bar & Kitchen
3481 N. Clark St., Chicago
|GUMBO
|$6.00
andouille sausage, chicken, served over rice, delicious southern comfort food
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
|GUMBO
|$11.00
Chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, crawfish, rice and potato salad.
|Gumbo (qt)
|$28.00
|Gumbo Ya-Ya
|$11.00
Chef Jupe's special Recipe layered with potato salad and rice.
(contains shellfish & pork)