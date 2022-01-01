Gyro wraps in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve gyro wraps
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze - N - Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Wrap
|$10.49
Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla with tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato.
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.49
Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Epic Kitchens - South Loop
1250 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Gyro Wrap
|$8.99
Lamb and beef gyro, with red onion, tomato, and tzatziki on pita.
Epic Kitchens - Lakeview
3332 N. Broadway Street, Chicago
|Gyro Wrap
|$8.99
Lamb and beef gyro, with red onion, tomato, and tzatziki on pita.