Gyro wraps in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve gyro wraps

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze - N - Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Wrap$10.49
Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla with tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato.
Gyro Wrap$9.49
Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
More about Blaze - N - Grill
Epic Kitchens - South Loop

1250 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Wrap$8.99
Lamb and beef gyro, with red onion, tomato, and tzatziki on pita.
More about Epic Kitchens - South Loop
Epic Kitchens - Lakeview

3332 N. Broadway Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyro Wrap$8.99
Lamb and beef gyro, with red onion, tomato, and tzatziki on pita.
More about Epic Kitchens - Lakeview

