Ham sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Jam Focaccia Sandwich
|$12.00
Smoked ham, seasonal fruit
mostarda, red onion
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.75
Comté cheese, wet-cured ham, lettuce, pickle, and onion on freshly baked baguette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
|Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Smoked Ham Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked ham with stracciatella cheese, sun-dried tomato-olive tapenade and escarole served on PQB focaccia roll
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Cold)
|$8.95
Thinly sliced ham topped with cheese. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Wheat Bread
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich
|$13.00
Sliced ham, caramelized herb onions, whole grain mustard, fig jam and gruyere cheese on multigrain bread