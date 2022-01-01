Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$12.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Jam Focaccia Sandwich$12.00
Smoked ham, seasonal fruit
mostarda, red onion
More about Flat & Point
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Comté cheese, wet-cured ham, lettuce, pickle, and onion on freshly baked baguette.
More about La Fournette
Herb & Alchemy image

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich, Ham$7.75
More about Herb & Alchemy
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.95
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Publican Quality Meats image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Ham Sandwich$14.00
Smoked ham with stracciatella cheese, sun-dried tomato-olive tapenade and escarole served on PQB focaccia roll
More about Publican Quality Meats
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Cold)$8.95
Thinly sliced ham topped with cheese. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Wheat Bread
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich image

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Ham, Fig & Gruyere Sandwich$13.00
Sliced ham, caramelized herb onions, whole grain mustard, fig jam and gruyere cheese on multigrain bread
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Working From image

 

Working From

208 N Green St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Basil | Heirloom Tomato | Brioche
More about Working From

