Hanger steaks in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve hanger steaks

Open Outcry Brewing Company image

 

Open Outcry Brewing Company

10934 South Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hanger Steak$25.00
Served with sauteed spinach and cherry tomatoes. Served with a herb butter and a caramelized onion balsamic sauce.
More about Open Outcry Brewing Company
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE - Chicago

104 East Oak Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak Shashlik$42.00
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Bagna Cauda.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$42.00
Bagna Cauda Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Wilted Swiss Chard with Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pickled Stems.
More about FIG & OLIVE - Chicago
Schubas Tavern | Tied House image

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hanger Steak$30.00
steak au poivre, broccolini, hasselback potato (gf)
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coal Fired Hanger Steak$39.00
8oz flannery beef hanger steak | marrow butter | choice of contorni
More about Ceres' Table
Consumer pic

 

Pompette

1960 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hanger Steak$29.00
potato, bok choy, mushrooms, salsa verde, jus
More about Pompette

