Hanger steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve hanger steaks
Open Outcry Brewing Company
10934 South Western Ave., Chicago
|Hanger Steak
|$25.00
Served with sauteed spinach and cherry tomatoes. Served with a herb butter and a caramelized onion balsamic sauce.
FIG & OLIVE - Chicago
104 East Oak Street, Chicago
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak Shashlik
|$42.00
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Bagna Cauda.
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$42.00
Bagna Cauda Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Wilted Swiss Chard with Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pickled Stems.
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Hanger Steak
|$30.00
steak au poivre, broccolini, hasselback potato (gf)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Coal Fired Hanger Steak
|$39.00
8oz flannery beef hanger steak | marrow butter | choice of contorni