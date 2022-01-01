Hash browns in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve hash browns
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Hash Browns
|$8.95
(dairy free, gluten free)
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Hash Browns
|$3.99
|Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.99
Two slices of grilled bread stacked with hash browns mixed with caramelized onions & jalapeños, topped with bacon, melted cheddar and over medium eggs.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Side of Hash Browns
|$3.99
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Loaded Hash Browns
|$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Loaded Hash Browns
|$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Loaded Hash Browns
|$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Seasoned Hash Brown Potatoes
|$2.95
|Small Hash Browns Tray (Serves 6-8)
|$8.70
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Loaded Hash Browns
|$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.95
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Hash Browns w/Cheese
|$4.99
Add Cheddar Cheese to our shredded potatoes with onions for a cheesy, light and fluffy complement to your breakfast entree.
|Hash Browns w/Onion
|$3.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Hash Browns
|$5.00
shredded potato, thyme, garlic, scallions
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Hash Browns
|$4.00
2 crispy hash brown triangles