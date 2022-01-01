Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hash browns in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve hash browns

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Hash Browns$8.95
(dairy free, gluten free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hash Browns$3.99
Hash Brown Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
Two slices of grilled bread stacked with hash browns mixed with caramelized onions & jalapeños, topped with bacon, melted cheddar and over medium eggs.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Hash Browns$3.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Hash Browns$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hash Browns$3.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Hash Browns$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Hash Browns$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasoned Hash Brown Potatoes$2.95
Small Hash Browns Tray (Serves 6-8)$8.70
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Hash Browns$10.00
Crispy Hashbrowns, Topped with American Cheese, Griddled Onions, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream,
Green Onions, Parson’s Red Hot
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Hash Browns$3.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hash Browns w/Cheese$4.99
Add Cheddar Cheese to our shredded potatoes with onions for a cheesy, light and fluffy complement to your breakfast entree.
Hash Browns w/Onion$3.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
More about The Original Pancake House
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hash Browns$5.00
More about Jeff and Judes
Bacon & Jam image

 

Bacon & Jam

3335 W 111th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
s/o hash browns$3.00
More about Bacon & Jam
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Hash Browns$5.00
shredded potato, thyme, garlic, scallions
More about The Marq
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hash Browns$4.00
2 crispy hash brown triangles
More about The Farehouse Market
Item pic

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Hash Brown$3.50
House made gluten free hash brown served with honey dijon & ketchup.
Housemade Hash Brown$3.50
Housemade hash brown served with honey mustard & ketchup. (GF available!)
More about Doma

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Larb Salad

Club Sandwiches

Banana Cake

Steamed Broccoli

Kimchi

Crispy Chicken

Seaweed Salad

Beef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston