Honey chicken in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Butter Fried Chicken$19.99
1/2 Fried Chicken Tossed in Honey Butter, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cornbread & Honey Butter, Hot Sauce
(Substitutions not Available)
The box itself was created by Beans & Cornbread's owner Patrick Coleman – They pay homage to the stories his Mother and Great Grandmother would tell of taking the train down to Nashville during the Jim Crow era. Not being able to eat in the dining car because of segregation, they would pack a shoe box with a homemade Fried Chicken lunch. This is just one of many examples of incredible resourcefulness & resilience that help tell this important story in American history. Patrick’s boxes are meant share an American history lesson, outlining significant moments and trail blazing Black Americans. It is an honor to collaborate with Patrick and share his story.
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
General Jane’s Honey-Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
General Jane’s Honey-Fried Chicken$19.95
Chili, sesame seeds & cilantro. (dairy free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Entree$13.95
Breaded crispy chicken, sweet pineapple chunks, chopped scallion tossed in our sweet & savory honey-bourbon sesame sauce. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich Lunch$12.95
Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Glazed Chicken$14.00
Batter-fried chicken, roasted cashew, bell pepper, onion & house sweet tamarind sauce.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Goose Island

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken thigh. pickled carrots & celery. frisée. stilton dressing. pretzel bun. pub chips.
More about Goose Island
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos$13.00
Honey chipotle glazed chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Honey Fried Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Fried Chicken$14.00
Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey mayo, brioche bun
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR

