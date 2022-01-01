Honey chicken in Chicago

1/2 Fried Chicken Tossed in Honey Butter, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cornbread & Honey Butter, Hot Sauce

(Substitutions not Available)

The box itself was created by Beans & Cornbread's owner Patrick Coleman – They pay homage to the stories his Mother and Great Grandmother would tell of taking the train down to Nashville during the Jim Crow era. Not being able to eat in the dining car because of segregation, they would pack a shoe box with a homemade Fried Chicken lunch. This is just one of many examples of incredible resourcefulness & resilience that help tell this important story in American history. Patrick’s boxes are meant share an American history lesson, outlining significant moments and trail blazing Black Americans. It is an honor to collaborate with Patrick and share his story.

