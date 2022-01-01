Honey chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve honey chicken
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Honey Butter Fried Chicken
|$19.99
1/2 Fried Chicken Tossed in Honey Butter, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cornbread & Honey Butter, Hot Sauce
(Substitutions not Available)
The box itself was created by Beans & Cornbread's owner Patrick Coleman – They pay homage to the stories his Mother and Great Grandmother would tell of taking the train down to Nashville during the Jim Crow era. Not being able to eat in the dining car because of segregation, they would pack a shoe box with a homemade Fried Chicken lunch. This is just one of many examples of incredible resourcefulness & resilience that help tell this important story in American history. Patrick’s boxes are meant share an American history lesson, outlining significant moments and trail blazing Black Americans. It is an honor to collaborate with Patrick and share his story.
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|General Jane’s Honey-Fried Chicken
|$19.95
Chili, sesame seeds & cilantro. (dairy free)
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.
|Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Entree
|$13.95
Breaded crispy chicken, sweet pineapple chunks, chopped scallion tossed in our sweet & savory honey-bourbon sesame sauce. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
|Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich Lunch
|$12.95
Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Honey Glazed Chicken
|$14.00
Batter-fried chicken, roasted cashew, bell pepper, onion & house sweet tamarind sauce.
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Goose Island
1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh. pickled carrots & celery. frisée. stilton dressing. pretzel bun. pub chips.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Honey chipotle glazed chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.