Huevos rancheros in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.75
Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a corn tortilla with black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado and ranchero sauce.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.75
Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a corn tortilla with black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado and ranchero sauce.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$6.95
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$11.95
More about John's Place
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.95
3 EGGS SUNNY SIDE UP COVERED WITH MILD TOMATO SAUCE, SIDE OF RICE, BEANS AND SAUTEED DICED POTATO
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$8.00
ham, scrambled egg, pepper jack, and jalapenos on a plain bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Fried egg tostada, refried beans, queso fresco, green onion, salsa roja
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
etta image

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$18.00
braised pork, salsa verde, beans, farm egg, crema
More about etta
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.75
Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a corn tortilla with black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado and ranchero sauce.
More about Breakfast House
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square image

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HUEVOS RANCHEROS CUBANOS$16.00
Two eggs, any style on top of a malanga tostada, black beans and toppd with creole sauce, spanish chorizo hash.
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$8.50
ham, scrambled egg, pepper jack, and jalapenos on a plain bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Orange Restaurant image

 

Orange Restaurant

2011 W Roscoe St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
two eggs your way | corn tortilla chips | vegetarian re-fried beans | smoked red salsa | aged white cheddar | queso fresco | served with house potatoes (GF / V)
More about Orange Restaurant
etta image

 

etta

1840 W North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$18.00
braised pork, salsa verde, beans, farm egg, crema
More about etta

