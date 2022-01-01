Huevos rancheros in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$10.75
Two sunny-side-up eggs served on a corn tortilla with black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado and ranchero sauce.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$6.95
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.95
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$8.95
3 EGGS SUNNY SIDE UP COVERED WITH MILD TOMATO SAUCE, SIDE OF RICE, BEANS AND SAUTEED DICED POTATO
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.00
ham, scrambled egg, pepper jack, and jalapenos on a plain bagel
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.00
Fried egg tostada, refried beans, queso fresco, green onion, salsa roja
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$18.00
braised pork, salsa verde, beans, farm egg, crema
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS CUBANOS
|$16.00
Two eggs, any style on top of a malanga tostada, black beans and toppd with creole sauce, spanish chorizo hash.
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.50
ham, scrambled egg, pepper jack, and jalapenos on a plain bagel
Orange Restaurant
2011 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
two eggs your way | corn tortilla chips | vegetarian re-fried beans | smoked red salsa | aged white cheddar | queso fresco | served with house potatoes (GF / V)