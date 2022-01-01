Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ice Cream Sandwich$8.00
More about The Dearborn
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ice Cream Sandwich$10.00
Homemade cookies with ice cream in a handheld dessert sandwich
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Item pic

 

Cloud Cookie

3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
giant ice cream sandwich$8.50
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 warm cloud cookies. Add preferred flavors in notes.
More about Cloud Cookie
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ice Cream Sandwich$4.00
ice cream scoop sandwiched between homemade chocolate chip cookies
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Parle G Ice Cream Sandwich (2)$9.00
Two saffron cardamom ice cream stuffed Parle G biscuits, topped with candied pistachios.
More about SUPERKHANA International
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

162 East Superior Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ice Cream Sandwich$10.00
Homemade cookies with ice cream in a handheld dessert sandwich
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago

