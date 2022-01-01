Ice cream sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|$10.00
Homemade cookies with ice cream in a handheld dessert sandwich
Cloud Cookie
3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago
|giant ice cream sandwich
|$8.50
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 warm cloud cookies. Add preferred flavors in notes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.00
ice cream scoop sandwiched between homemade chocolate chip cookies
FRENCH FRIES
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Parle G Ice Cream Sandwich (2)
|$9.00
Two saffron cardamom ice cream stuffed Parle G biscuits, topped with candied pistachios.