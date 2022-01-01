Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve italian salad

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chef Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans, topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
1/2 Italian Chef Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
Italian Chef’s Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN SALAD$11.75
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef’s Salad Bowl (priced per person)$6.89
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Italian Chef’s Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce and arugula topped with orzo pasta, chick peas, chopped red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red peppers and fresh Mozzarella with sundried tomato vinaigrette, 355 Calories, Contains: Milk, Wheat
More about Room 500
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Chicago

218 W Lake St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$5.99
More about PappaRoti - Chicago
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Salad for two$14.25
house favorite! iceburg lettuce with cucumber, black and green olives,tomatoes,celery,onion,artichoke, and banana peppers. served with our house italian dressing and anchovies upon request
More about Renaldi's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Salad$10.00
fresh romaine, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes,
black olives, peppers, onions, parmesan, peperoncinis &
housemade italian dressing
More about Pizzeria Serio

