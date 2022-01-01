Italian salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve italian salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Italian Chef Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans, topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
|1/2 Italian Chef Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$6.89
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce and arugula topped with orzo pasta, chick peas, chopped red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red peppers and fresh Mozzarella with sundried tomato vinaigrette, 355 Calories, Contains: Milk, Wheat
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Renaldi's Pizza
2827 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Italian Salad for two
|$14.25
house favorite! iceburg lettuce with cucumber, black and green olives,tomatoes,celery,onion,artichoke, and banana peppers. served with our house italian dressing and anchovies upon request
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Italian Salad
|$10.00
fresh romaine, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes,
black olives, peppers, onions, parmesan, peperoncinis &
housemade italian dressing