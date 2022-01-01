Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$24.00
Smoked Chuck Eye braised in an aromatic broth, sliced and served on a hoagie bun with caramelized peppers, onions, and spicy giardiniera.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Meatball Sandwich$10.95
Mamma Ranalli’s meatballs in red sauce served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan, and choice of side
Italian Combo Sandwich$13.95
House recipe Italian sausage and our homemade, hand sliced roast beef topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Parmesan.
Italian Roast Beef Sandwich$10.95
Homemade, hand sliced Italian roast beef with your choice of side and au jus. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Slowly oven roasted then finished off in the charcoal broiler.
Italian Beef Sandwich$7.95
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Beef Sandwich$18.00
Sliced marinated beef, green peppers, au jus, served on Italian bread.
More about The Village
Italian Beef Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Beef Sandwich$5.95
Italian Beef Sandwich$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sandwich | Italian$7.95
More about Cafe 1935
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$7.95
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

 

Slice Factory - Belmont

5337 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Beef Sandwich$7.95
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
More about Slice Factory - Belmont
Gigio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gigio's Pizzeria

4643 n. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1974 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$9.00
More about Gigio's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
italian beef sandwich$11.95
More about Renaldi's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Sandwich$12.00
pepperoni, genoa salami, ham, capocollo, provolone,
lettuce, italian seasoning, and dressing
More about Pizzeria Serio

