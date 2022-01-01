Italian sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$24.00
Smoked Chuck Eye braised in an aromatic broth, sliced and served on a hoagie bun with caramelized peppers, onions, and spicy giardiniera.
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Italian Meatball Sandwich
|$10.95
Mamma Ranalli’s meatballs in red sauce served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan, and choice of side
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$13.95
House recipe Italian sausage and our homemade, hand sliced roast beef topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Parmesan.
|Italian Roast Beef Sandwich
|$10.95
Homemade, hand sliced Italian roast beef with your choice of side and au jus. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Slowly oven roasted then finished off in the charcoal broiler.
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$7.95
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$18.00
Sliced marinated beef, green peppers, au jus, served on Italian bread.
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$5.95
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$7.95
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
Slice Factory - Belmont
5337 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$7.95
Thin slices of seasoned roast beef dipping with meat juices.
Gigio's Pizzeria
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$9.00
Renaldi's Pizza
2827 N Broadway St, Chicago
|italian beef sandwich
|$11.95
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Italian Sandwich
|$12.00
pepperoni, genoa salami, ham, capocollo, provolone,
lettuce, italian seasoning, and dressing