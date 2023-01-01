Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sausage sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Chicago restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Italian Sausage Sandwich$13.95
Italian Sausage Sandwich$10.95
House recipe Italian sausage topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
Italian Chicken Sausage Sandwich$11.95
House recipe Italian chicken sausage topped with homemade red sauce, served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. With your choice of side.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwich$11.95
Colletti’s signature Italian sausage served with roasted peppers
More about Colletti's Restaurant
Room 500 image

 

ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian sausage Sandwich$12.95
More about ROOM 500
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory - Archer Heights

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Slowly oven roasted then finished off in the charcoal broiler.
More about Slice Factory - Archer Heights
Main pic

 

Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue

4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sandwich$10.25
Deluxe Sandwiches include coleslaw & French fries.
More about Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
Gigio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gigios Pizza in Uptown

4643 n. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1974 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sausage Sandwich$6.45
More about Gigios Pizza in Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicago Dogs

Seafood Gumbo

Vegetable Fried Rice

Cheese Fries

Tofu Salad

Blt Sandwiches

Home Fries

Margherita Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston