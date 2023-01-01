Italian sausage sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$13.95
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$10.95
House recipe Italian sausage topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
|Italian Chicken Sausage Sandwich
|$11.95
House recipe Italian chicken sausage topped with homemade red sauce, served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. With your choice of side.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's Restaurant
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$11.95
Colletti’s signature Italian sausage served with roasted peppers
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Italian sausage Sandwich
|$12.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory - Archer Heights
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Slowly oven roasted then finished off in the charcoal broiler.
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$10.25
Deluxe Sandwiches include coleslaw & French fries.