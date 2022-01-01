Italian subs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve italian subs
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Italian Sub
|$11.00
Casalingo, sopresatta, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, mayo, tomato and red wine vinaigrette on a French roll.
More about Flo & Santos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|13th Street Italian Sub
|$14.00
More about Art of Pizza on State Street
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|Strictly Italian Sub
|$9.95
|Italian Sub
|$9.95