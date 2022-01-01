Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sub$11.00
Casalingo, sopresatta, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, mayo, tomato and red wine vinaigrette on a French roll.
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN SUB$10.25
More about Medici On 57th
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
13th Street Italian Sub$14.00
More about Flo & Santos
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Strictly Italian Sub$9.95
Italian Sub$9.95
More about Art of Pizza on State Street
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$13.00
More about Nonnina
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

162 East Superior Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sub$11.00
Casalingo, sopresatta, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, mayo, tomato and red wine vinaigrette on a French roll.
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago

