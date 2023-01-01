Jambalaya in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve jambalaya
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Jambalaya
|$28.00
Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.
|Half Rack & Jambalaya
|$37.00
Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.
Extra sauce on the side.
|Half Rack & Jambalaya
|$36.00
Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.
Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
SEAFOOD
Local Option
1102 West Webster, Chicago
|JAMBALAYA
|$18.99
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
Jokers Cajun Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Cup of Jambalaya
|$6.00
|Jambalaya
|$14.00
with chicken, andouille and ham - GF
|Jambalaya w/ Shrimp
|$19.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Jambalaya
|$15.00
CheSa's Bistro & Bar
3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago
|Catfish & Jambalaya
|$27.00
Mustard fried catfish fillets over jambalaya.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Jambalaya
|$9.98