Jambalaya in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve jambalaya

Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jambalaya$28.00
Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.
Half Rack & Jambalaya$37.00
Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.
Extra sauce on the side.
Half Rack & Jambalaya$36.00
Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.
Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
More about Gale Street Inn
a91a1bc4-57b8-4972-a06e-02eb7944aa2d image

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JAMBALAYA$18.99
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
More about Local Option
Jokers Smokehouse image

 

Jokers Cajun Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Jambalaya$6.00
Jambalaya$14.00
with chicken, andouille and ham - GF
Jambalaya w/ Shrimp$19.00
More about Jokers Cajun Smokehouse
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jambalaya$15.00
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

CheSa's Bistro & Bar

3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catfish & Jambalaya$27.00
Mustard fried catfish fillets over jambalaya.
More about CheSa's Bistro & Bar
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Jambalaya$9.98
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya$19.00
More about City Social

