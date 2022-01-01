Jerk chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Alfredo Omelet
|$17.00
Sliced chicken breast, broccoli and Parmesan in a creamy jerk Alfredo sauce over folded egg whites, includes a breakfast side
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|1 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Taco
|$6.25
Smoked chicken topped with a scratch-made jerk sauce, pickled onions, cilantro & avocado
|3 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$16.25
Smoked chicken topped with a scratch-made jerk sauce, pickled onions, cilantro & avocado
Whadda Jerk
2015 w Division, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Tenders
|$13.95
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$13.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
3 Kings Jerk
5451 W. Madison st., Chicago
|Half Jerk Chicken Dark (2Leg & 2thights 2 Sides)feed 1-2 People
|$15.50
Includes 2 sides & Muffin
|Chicken jerk reg taco
|$4.00
|Jerk Chicken Roll
|$3.25
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$3.00
|Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza
|$18.00
|Jerk Chicken Tacoz
|$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering
3101 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken
|$15.00
Marinated chicken in our authentic spicy jerk sauce and grilled to smoky perfection, coconut rice and peas, and steamed cabbage
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Jerk. Chicken Quarter by the Each
|$9.45
This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! Our all natural hormone/steroid free, vegetarian fed chicken quarter is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then dusted with our Top Rankin’ chicken rub, smoked then chopped.
|Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo
|$15.45
This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Island Slaw and Sweet Plantains.
|Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB
|$8.95
Our grilled boneless skinless Jerk. chicken is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then cooked to perfection then chopped. This is what put us on the map with our foodtruck.
RML Cafe
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken
|$6.75
Served with rice and steamed broccoli.
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|$6 Jerk Chicken Sammich
|$6.00
|Jerk Chicken Sammich
|$14.50
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
|Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries
|$14.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson
4001 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Hot Links (2)
|$10.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS
Burger Boy Lounge
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Jerk chicken wings