Jerk chicken in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Alfredo Omelet$17.00
Sliced chicken breast, broccoli and Parmesan in a creamy jerk Alfredo sauce over folded egg whites, includes a breakfast side
More about Frances' Brunchery
3 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tacos image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Taco$6.25
Smoked chicken topped with a scratch-made jerk sauce, pickled onions, cilantro & avocado
3 Jamaican Jerk Chicken Tacos$16.25
Smoked chicken topped with a scratch-made jerk sauce, pickled onions, cilantro & avocado
More about ATX Bodega
Jerk Chicken Tenders image

 

Whadda Jerk

2015 w Division, Chicago

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Tenders$13.95
Jerk Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Whadda Jerk
3 Kings Jerk image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

3 Kings Jerk

5451 W. Madison st., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Jerk Chicken Dark (2Leg & 2thights 2 Sides)feed 1-2 People$15.50
Includes 2 sides & Muffin
Chicken jerk reg taco$4.00
Jerk Chicken Roll$3.25
More about 3 Kings Jerk
Item pic

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Tacos$3.00
Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza$18.00
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Item pic

 

Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering

3101 W Lake Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$15.00
Marinated chicken in our authentic spicy jerk sauce and grilled to smoky perfection, coconut rice and peas, and steamed cabbage
More about Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4800 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk. Chicken Quarter by the Each$9.45
This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! Our all natural hormone/steroid free, vegetarian fed chicken quarter is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then dusted with our Top Rankin’ chicken rub, smoked then chopped.
Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo$15.45
This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Island Slaw and Sweet Plantains.
Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB$8.95
Our grilled boneless skinless Jerk. chicken is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then cooked to perfection then chopped. This is what put us on the map with our foodtruck.
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
Item pic

 

RML Cafe

3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken$6.75
Served with rice and steamed broccoli.
More about RML Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
$6 Jerk Chicken Sammich$6.00
Jerk Chicken Sammich$14.50
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries$14.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Banner pic

 

Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson

4001 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Hot Links (2)$10.00
More about Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk chicken wings
More about Burger Boy Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

7723 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Jerk Chicken Tips$18.00
Jerk Chicken Hot Links$9.99
Jerk Chicken
More about Jerk Taco Man - State Street

