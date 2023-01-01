Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Julienne salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve julienne salad

Beefy's - 5749 S Harlem Ave

5749 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Julienne Salad$9.95
More about Beefy's - 5749 S Harlem Ave
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory - Archer Heights

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Julienne Salad$8.25
Freshly sliced Krakus ham and American cheese on top of our garden salad. Served with bread.
More about Slice Factory - Archer Heights
Fontano's Subs

332 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Julienne Salad$14.50
Crispy lettuce, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, cucumber and carrots
More about Fontano's Subs
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Julienne Salad$14.95
Iceberg lettuce, choice of salami or turkey, shredded cheeses, hardboiled egg, tomato, with your choice of dressing
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

