Kale caesar salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve kale caesar salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad (individual)
|$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Kale Caesar Salad Box
|$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad - Veg
|$10.99
Organic roasted tofu avocado, tomato, parmesan cheese, kale and romaine, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing (vegetarian) [410 cals, 28g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Kale Caesar Salad Box
|$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
|Kale Caesar Salad (individual)
|$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
10 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
221 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.29
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs]
Protein Bar & Kitchen
1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Protein Bar - Northwestern
250 E Superior St, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato