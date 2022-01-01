Kale caesar salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$14.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad (individual)$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Kale Caesar Salad Box$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad - Veg$10.99
Organic roasted tofu avocado, tomato, parmesan cheese, kale and romaine, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing (vegetarian) [410 cals, 28g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Kale Caesar Salad Box$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad (individual)$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

221 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$12.29
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Kale Caesar Salad image

 

Protein Bar - Northwestern

250 E Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar - Northwestern

