Kale salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad
Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Feta Cheese, Balsamic & Shallot Vinaigrette
Kale Salad$11.99
Kale, quinoa, golden raisins, feta cheese with a Balsamic and Shallot Vinaigrette dressing
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
KALE SALAD$17.00
Baby kale, radicchio, hard-boiled eg, fried caper, creamy rosemary vin, crouton.
More about Vincent
Tuscan Kale Salad image

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
More about The Exchange
Kale Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$14.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
bf292ce0-5189-413a-abdc-eb3d91a1a5ef image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Miso Salad$5.00
Kale Salad with light Miso dressing
More about TenGoku
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale & Brussel Salad$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
GF Kale & Brusels Salad$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad (individual)$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Kale Caesar Salad Box$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Ramen Wasabi image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale and Tofu Salad$9.00
organic baby kale, baked organic tofu, red onion, heirloom tomato, sesame dressing, sesame
More about Ramen Wasabi
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad - Veg$10.99
Organic roasted tofu avocado, tomato, parmesan cheese, kale and romaine, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing (vegetarian) [410 cals, 28g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KALE CEASR SALAD$13.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
More about Homeslice Pizza
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
Baby kale mix, pretzel crouton, radish, cucumber, parmesan, pepitas, dried cranberry, red wine vinaigrette
More about Revolution Brewpub
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Kale Caesar Salad Box$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad (individual)$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
OG Kale salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
OG Kale salad$15.00
kale, shaved crimini, sliced pear, dried cranberries, spiced candied pecans, pecorino, white balsamnic vinaigrette
More about Chop Shop
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Summer Kale Salad$13.00
Tuscan kale, grapes, mandarines, pecans, tomatoes,
pecorino romano, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Marshall's Landing
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch
More about Happy Camper
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$12.00
More about Frontier
BIAN image

 

BIAN

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad$18.00
More about BIAN
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Range image

 

Range

1119 W Webster, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad (Dinner)$13.00
roasted sweet potato | glazed pecans | radish | apple | lemon & feta dressing (veg/gf)
More about Range

