Kale salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve kale salad
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Kale Salad
Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Feta Cheese, Balsamic & Shallot Vinaigrette
|Kale Salad
|$11.99
Kale, quinoa, golden raisins, feta cheese with a Balsamic and Shallot Vinaigrette dressing
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|KALE SALAD
|$17.00
Baby kale, radicchio, hard-boiled eg, fried caper, creamy rosemary vin, crouton.
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
TenGoku
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago
|Kale Miso Salad
|$5.00
Kale Salad with light Miso dressing
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Kale & Brussel Salad
|$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
|GF Kale & Brusels Salad
|$16.00
Kale, brussels sprouts, diced tomato, egg, sliced almonds, pecorino, creamy poppy seed vinaigrette
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad (individual)
|$8.59
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing on the side.
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$5.99
romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, eggless caesar dressing. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Kale Caesar Salad Box
|$12.99
fresh kale and romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, croutons, egg-less Caesar dressing.
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Baby Kale and Tofu Salad
|$9.00
organic baby kale, baked organic tofu, red onion, heirloom tomato, sesame dressing, sesame
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad - Veg
|$10.99
Organic roasted tofu avocado, tomato, parmesan cheese, kale and romaine, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing (vegetarian) [410 cals, 28g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|KALE CEASR SALAD
|$13.00
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
Protein Bar & Kitchen
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
Baby kale mix, pretzel crouton, radish, cucumber, parmesan, pepitas, dried cranberry, red wine vinaigrette
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|OG Kale salad
|$15.00
kale, shaved crimini, sliced pear, dried cranberries, spiced candied pecans, pecorino, white balsamnic vinaigrette
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Summer Kale Salad
|$13.00
Tuscan kale, grapes, mandarines, pecans, tomatoes,
pecorino romano, raspberry vinaigrette
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Protein Bar & Kitchen
10 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
