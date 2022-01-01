Katsu in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve katsu
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Katsu Ramen
|$15.00
Chicken Katsu, Tonkotsu broth, quail eggs, cabbage, shitake, seaweed, fish cake, scalliions and sesame garlic oil
|Chicken Katsu Box
|$18.00
Served with Miso Soup | Mixed green salad with ginger dressing
2 pcs. deep fried Gyoza | 4pcs. California Maki. Contains sesame seeds.
|Katsu
|$16.00
Chicken or Tofu Breaded and deep-fried, served with our chef`s signature sauce, mixed green salad, rice and miso soup.
More about Ramen Wasabi
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pork and Egg Bowl -Katsu Don
|$12.00
panko breaded Berkshire pork, sweet onion, cage free egg, scallions, soy dashi
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice
|$16.50
Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|CHICKEN KATSU, OR PORK KATSU
|$14.95
Served with Shredded cabbage salad, Miso soup and Tonkatsu sauce
|CHICKEN KATSU RAMEN
|$13.95
Japanese egg noodle, Bean sprout, Kamaboko, Boiled egg, Seasoned bamboo, Scallion, with Tonkotsu broth
More about Zenwich
SEAFOOD
Zenwich
206 W Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Chicken Katsu
|$8.95
Panko crusted chicken with wasabi coleslaw and watercress topped with tangy tonkatsu sauce.
More about Mini Mott
Mini Mott
3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago
|Katsu Sando
|$8.00
Panko crusted chicken, savory bulldog sauce, brioche.
|Katsu Krunchers
|$7.00
Panko crusted chicken, 4.5 oz boneless thigh pieces.
More about Urbanbelly
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Katsu Chicken Udon Noodle
|$13.00
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
|Katsu Curry Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Thai Curry Sauce, Katsu Chicken, Steamed Rice, Soft-boiled Egg, Marinated Cucumber, Garlic Peanut and Scallions
|Katsu Chicken Rice & Veggie Bowl
|$13.25
Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.
More about Zenwich X Elite Boba
Zenwich X Elite Boba
1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Chicken Katsu
|$15.00
Breaded deep fried chicken served with our chef’s signature sauce and mixed greens salad.
|Soft Shell Crab Katsu
|$14.00
Fried soft shell Crab with house salad and ponzu sauce.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Katsu Curry
|$17.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, carrots, broccoli and peas immersed in a traditional curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.
|Shibuya Katsu
|$16.95
Breaded chicken cutlet served with a Japanese tangy BBQ sauce. Served with steamed rice. ONLY BREADED CHICKEN OPTION.