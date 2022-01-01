Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Ramen$15.00
Chicken Katsu, Tonkotsu broth, quail eggs, cabbage, shitake, seaweed, fish cake, scalliions and sesame garlic oil
Chicken Katsu Box$18.00
Served with Miso Soup | Mixed green salad with ginger dressing
2 pcs. deep fried Gyoza | 4pcs. California Maki. Contains sesame seeds.
Katsu$16.00
Chicken or Tofu Breaded and deep-fried, served with our chef`s signature sauce, mixed green salad, rice and miso soup.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Ramen Wasabi image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork and Egg Bowl -Katsu Don$12.00
panko breaded Berkshire pork, sweet onion, cage free egg, scallions, soy dashi
More about Ramen Wasabi
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice$16.50
Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KATSU, OR PORK KATSU$14.95
Served with Shredded cabbage salad, Miso soup and Tonkatsu sauce
CHICKEN KATSU RAMEN$13.95
Japanese egg noodle, Bean sprout, Kamaboko, Boiled egg, Seasoned bamboo, Scallion, with Tonkotsu broth
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Zenwich image

SEAFOOD

Zenwich

206 W Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$8.95
Panko crusted chicken with wasabi coleslaw and watercress topped with tangy tonkatsu sauce.
More about Zenwich
Item pic

 

Mini Mott

3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu Sando$8.00
Panko crusted chicken, savory bulldog sauce, brioche.
Katsu Krunchers$7.00
Panko crusted chicken, 4.5 oz boneless thigh pieces.
More about Mini Mott
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu Chicken Udon Noodle$13.00
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
Katsu Curry Rice Bowl$15.00
Thai Curry Sauce, Katsu Chicken, Steamed Rice, Soft-boiled Egg, Marinated Cucumber, Garlic Peanut and Scallions
Katsu Chicken Rice & Veggie Bowl$13.25
Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.
More about Urbanbelly
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu image

 

Zenwich X Elite Boba

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.
More about Zenwich X Elite Boba
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$15.00
Breaded deep fried chicken served with our chef’s signature sauce and mixed greens salad.
Soft Shell Crab Katsu$14.00
Fried soft shell Crab with house salad and ponzu sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Curry$17.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, carrots, broccoli and peas immersed in a traditional curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Shibuya Katsu$16.95
Breaded chicken cutlet served with a Japanese tangy BBQ sauce. Served with steamed rice. ONLY BREADED CHICKEN OPTION.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

