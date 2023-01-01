Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve kulcha

Item pic

 

ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St

736 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Pea Kulcha$14.00
Goat cheese
Chili Cheese Kulcha$12.00
Tillamook cheddar, shishito pepper
More about ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$4.50
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with onions.
Chicken Keema Kulcha$5.00
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with minced chicken, spices and herbs.
Paneer Kulcha$4.75
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with homemade cheese.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Consumer pic

 

Basant Modern Indian

1939 West Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Kulcha with Truffle Garlic Butter$12.00
Leavened flatbread, stuffed with mushrooms, topped with truffle garlic butter (Veg)
Mushroom Kulcha w/ Truffle Garlic Butter$12.00
Leavened flatbread, stuffed with mushrooms, topped with truffle garlic butter (Veg)
Mushroom Kulcha w/ Truffle Garlic Butter$12.00
Leavened flatbread, stuffed with mushrooms, topped with truffle garlic butter (Veg)
More about Basant Modern Indian
Item pic

 

VAJRA

2039 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$6.00
Naan stuffed with diced and spiced onions
More about VAJRA
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANEER KULCHA$6.00
Flat leaved bread stuffed with paneer-Indian cheese
ONION KULCHA$6.00
Flat leaved bread stuffed with finely chopped onions
NAAN/GARLIC NAAN/ONION KULCHA BASKET$13.00
More about India House Chicago

