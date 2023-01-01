Kulcha in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve kulcha
ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
736 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Green Pea Kulcha
|$14.00
Goat cheese
|Chili Cheese Kulcha
|$12.00
Tillamook cheddar, shishito pepper
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Onion Kulcha
|$4.50
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with onions.
|Chicken Keema Kulcha
|$5.00
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with minced chicken, spices and herbs.
|Paneer Kulcha
|$4.75
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with homemade cheese.
Basant Modern Indian
1939 West Byron Street, Chicago
|Mushroom Kulcha with Truffle Garlic Butter
|$12.00
Leavened flatbread, stuffed with mushrooms, topped with truffle garlic butter (Veg)
VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Onion Kulcha
|$6.00
Naan stuffed with diced and spiced onions