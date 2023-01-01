Lamb biryani in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Lamb Biryani
|$19.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless lamb chunks in Indian biryani spice mix
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Lamb Biryani
|$16.25
Lamb and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Lamb Dum Biryani
|$23.00
Boneless lamb, basmati rice, mdh bombay biryani spice mix. Includes 4 oz cucumber raita
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|LAMB BIRYANI
|$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Lamb Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with Saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with tender pieces of lamb.
Served with Mix Riata.