Lamb biryani in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$18.00
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Biryani$19.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless lamb chunks in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$16.25
Lamb and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Item pic

 

VAJRA

2039 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Dum Biryani$23.00
Boneless lamb, basmati rice, mdh bombay biryani spice mix. Includes 4 oz cucumber raita
More about VAJRA
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LAMB BIRYANI$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
More about India House Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with Saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with tender pieces of lamb.
Served with Mix Riata.
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Biryani$17.95
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

