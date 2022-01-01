Lamb shanks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lamb shanks
ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
736 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Bengali Lamb Shank
|$38.00
Kosha Mangsho, pearl onions, cilantro (Gluten free)
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Lamb Shank Nihari
|$29.00
Fall-of-the-bone lamb shank braised in spices (Rice included)
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Lamb Shank
|$17.95
Braised lamb shank with your choice of potato and vegetable or pasta.