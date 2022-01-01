Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve lamb shanks

ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St

736 W Randolph St, Chicago

Bengali Lamb Shank$38.00
Kosha Mangsho, pearl onions, cilantro (Gluten free)
More about ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Lamb Shank$38.00
More about The Gage
Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

Lamb Shank Nihari$29.00
Fall-of-the-bone lamb shank braised in spices (Rice included)
More about Basant
Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
Lamb Shank$62.00
More about Andros Taverna
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

Lamb Shank$17.95
Braised lamb shank with your choice of potato and vegetable or pasta.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Lamb Shank$27.00
guajillo braise, parsnip puree, spinach *GF (contains dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards

