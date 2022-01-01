Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve leche cake

Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$6.99
Extremely moist traditional Mexican cake soaked in three milks.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Tres Leches Cake$14.00
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$5.00
House-made Mexican style light, airy sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream and garnished with strawberries.
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cuatro Leches Cake$8.00
Tender cake infused with four milks (coconut, whole, evaporated, condensed) with local strawberry-rhubarb compote.
More about XOCO
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Sandwich Cake$7.00
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

