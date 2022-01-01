Leche cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve leche cake
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.99
Extremely moist traditional Mexican cake soaked in three milks.
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Coconut Tres Leches Cake
|$14.00
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.00
House-made Mexican style light, airy sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream and garnished with strawberries.
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Coconut Cuatro Leches Cake
|$8.00
Tender cake infused with four milks (coconut, whole, evaporated, condensed) with local strawberry-rhubarb compote.
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Tres Leches Sandwich Cake
|$7.00