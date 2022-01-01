Lemon tarts in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lemon tarts
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|Lemon Tart
|$2.50
Myer Lemon Curd, Shortbread Crust (contains almond flour)
Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart
|$6.25
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$7.65
Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St
2564 N Clark St, Chicago
|Lemon Tart
|$8.95
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$6.00
|8" Lemon Meringue Tart
|$32.00
Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock
53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart
|$6.25