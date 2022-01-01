Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Item pic

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Tart$2.50
Myer Lemon Curd, Shortbread Crust (contains almond flour)
More about French Quiche
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart$6.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
Item pic

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Meringue Tart$7.65
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Banner pic

 

Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St

2564 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Tart$8.95
More about Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart$6.00
8" Lemon Meringue Tart$32.00
Lemon Meringue Tart$6.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock

53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (1272 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart$6.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock
Item pic

 

Zazas Pizzeria

3037 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart$6.00
More about Zazas Pizzeria

