Lo mein in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve lo mein

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lo Mein$15.00
Stir-fried thick egg noodles with fresh veggies and choice of protein.
More about Talay
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lo Mein$13.50
(G)
Veggie Lo Mein$11.50
Thick egg noodles, wok tossed with mixed vegetables and garlic broth.
(G)
Tofu Lo Mein$12.50
(G)
More about Chef's Cocktail Bar
Lo Mein Noodles Side image

 

Wow Bao - Water Tower Place

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Lo Mein Noodles Side$1.99
Long, thin wheat noodle
More about Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
Consumer pic

 

Moon Palace Express

216 West Cermak Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lo Mein 捞面$9.00
soft chewy noodles
Combo Lo Mein 什锦捞面$13.00
soft chewy noodles. choose your combo.
More about Moon Palace Express
Lo Mein Stir-fry image

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lo Mein Stir-fry$12.00
Oriental style flour noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, Spanish onions, woodear mushrooms, & scallions, lightly tossed in a savory sauce. Protein choice optional
More about Modern Asian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Che Thai

3945 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CASHEW LO-MEIN$9.95
Stir-fried Lo-mein noodles with mild chili paste sauce, cashew nuts, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, carrots.
CASHEW LO-MEIN (lunch)$9.95
Stir-fried Lo-mein noodles with mild chili paste sauce, cashew nuts, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, carrots.
More about Che Thai
KEN KEE RESTAURANT image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago

Avg 4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Lo-Mein 净捞面$5.95
More about KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

