Lo mein in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lo mein
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Lo Mein
|$15.00
Stir-fried thick egg noodles with fresh veggies and choice of protein.
Chef's Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$13.50
|Veggie Lo Mein
|$11.50
Thick egg noodles, wok tossed with mixed vegetables and garlic broth.
|Tofu Lo Mein
|$12.50
Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Lo Mein Noodles Side
|$1.99
Long, thin wheat noodle
Moon Palace Express
216 West Cermak Road, Chicago
|Lo Mein 捞面
|$9.00
soft chewy noodles
|Combo Lo Mein 什锦捞面
|$13.00
soft chewy noodles. choose your combo.
Modern Asian Kitchen
1924 W. Division, Chicago
|Lo Mein Stir-fry
|$12.00
Oriental style flour noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, Spanish onions, woodear mushrooms, & scallions, lightly tossed in a savory sauce. Protein choice optional
Che Thai
3945 North Broadway, Chicago
|CASHEW LO-MEIN
|$9.95
Stir-fried Lo-mein noodles with mild chili paste sauce, cashew nuts, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, carrots.
|CASHEW LO-MEIN (lunch)
|$9.95
Stir-fried Lo-mein noodles with mild chili paste sauce, cashew nuts, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, carrots.
KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL
2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago
|Plain Lo-Mein 净捞面
|$5.95