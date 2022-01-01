Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliced Lomo$8.00
Spanish-style cured pork loin rubbed with garlic and pimentón. 3.5 ounce portion. Pork from Underground Meats in Madison, WI.
More about All Together Now
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Taco$4.69
Lomo steak topped with caramelized onions on a corn tortilla
Lomo Quesadilla$11.49
Lomo Burrito$11.49
Lomo Steak with caramelized onions wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Burrito$11.49
Lomo with caramelized onions wrapped in a flour tortilla
Lomo Burrito Bowl$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Grilled Lomo Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Lomo Quesadilla$11.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#2. LOMO DE PUERCO EN ADOBO$8.99
PORK LOIN TIPS IN RED SAUCE
GORDITA LOMO DE PUERCO EN ADOBO$5.95
PORK LOIN TIPS IN RED SAUCE, AND BEANS
MAR Y TIERRA LOMO$21.95
BEEF TENDERLOIN, FISH AND GRILLED SHRIMP W/WHITE RICE, SALAD AND FRIES
More about El Tarasco
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOMO EN SALSA DE ARBOL STEAK$22.95
steak simmered in spicy chile de arbol sauce with tomatillo
LOMO EN SALSA DE ARBOL POLLO$16.95
chicken simmered in spicy chile de arbol sauce with tomatillo
More about La Cantina Grill
228229ed-0d9d-4376-8503-55c166c8071c image

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Lomo de Res$8.00
Adobo grilled ribeye, chile arbol-morita salsa, cucumber, jalapeño, red onion, chile fresno, cilantro, slaw.
More about El Solazo
Tanta - Chicago image

 

Tanta - Chicago

118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$32.00
wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with red onions,tomatoes, garlic, soy-oyster sauce, cilantro served with crispy rustic potatoes, choclo rice
More about Tanta - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Soup

Grilled Chicken Salad

Whitefish Salad

Steamed Dumplings

Chicken Caesar Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Bulgogi

Croissant Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston