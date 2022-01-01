Lomo in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lomo
More about All Together Now
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Sliced Lomo
|$8.00
Spanish-style cured pork loin rubbed with garlic and pimentón. 3.5 ounce portion. Pork from Underground Meats in Madison, WI.
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Lomo Taco
|$4.69
Lomo steak topped with caramelized onions on a corn tortilla
|Lomo Quesadilla
|$11.49
|Lomo Burrito
|$11.49
Lomo Steak with caramelized onions wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Lomo Burrito
|$11.49
Lomo with caramelized onions wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Lomo Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Grilled Lomo Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|Lomo Quesadilla
|$11.49
More about El Tarasco
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|#2. LOMO DE PUERCO EN ADOBO
|$8.99
PORK LOIN TIPS IN RED SAUCE
|GORDITA LOMO DE PUERCO EN ADOBO
|$5.95
PORK LOIN TIPS IN RED SAUCE, AND BEANS
|MAR Y TIERRA LOMO
|$21.95
BEEF TENDERLOIN, FISH AND GRILLED SHRIMP W/WHITE RICE, SALAD AND FRIES
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|LOMO EN SALSA DE ARBOL STEAK
|$22.95
steak simmered in spicy chile de arbol sauce with tomatillo
|LOMO EN SALSA DE ARBOL POLLO
|$16.95
chicken simmered in spicy chile de arbol sauce with tomatillo
More about El Solazo
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Dos Lomo de Res
|$8.00
Adobo grilled ribeye, chile arbol-morita salsa, cucumber, jalapeño, red onion, chile fresno, cilantro, slaw.