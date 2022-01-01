Mac and cheese in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Mac N Cheese
|$6.50
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE MEAL
|$6.99
Includes Mac & Cheese, Hand Cut French Fries and a Buttermilk Biscuit.
|Creamy Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs.
|Tray of Mac and Cheese
|$40.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs. crumbs (serves 12)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese: Classic
|$16.00
Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust
|Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy
|$22.00
Smoked andouille, pulled pork, brisket, butter crumb crust, crispy onions
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Veg Side Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
Irish Cheddar, cream sauce, cavatappi, Irish Bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust
|Mac & Cheese Entree
|$17.50
Irish Cheddar cream saucem cavatappi, Irish bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar cheese sauce
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Guinness Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Irish Cheddar, Stout Reduction, & Elbow Macaroni
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.95
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Creamy Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese for Sharing
|$13.00
Cavatappi in a smoked cheddar sauce.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Cavatappi in a sharp cheddar sauce, topped with shredded cheese
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
Award Winning Cheesy Goodness
small serves 2-4
large serves 6-10
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Award Winning
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Award-Winning
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.29
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese,
pimento and scallion.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Build Your Own Mac'N Cheese
|$10.95
Our house smoked Gouda and white cheddar mac n cheese.... With Optional Toppings of your choosing for an upcharge...
|Mac'N Cheese Rolls
|$8.95
Our house white cheddar and smoked gouda mac n cheese filled egg rolls. Served 3 per order
with a choice of Dipping Sauce: Sweet Onion Jam, Chipotle BBQ Bacon Jam, Marinara or Ranch
|Mac'N Cheese (Side)
|$4.95
Side of our house white cheddar and smoked Gouda mac n cheese.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
3474 N Clark St, Chicago
|Creamy Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Dimo's Pizza
1615 N Damen, Chicago
|Baked Mac N Cheese
|$10.00
Mac noodles tossed in our four-cheese mac blend, then topped with parmesan and panko bread crumbs. Ooey-gooey-easy-cheesy goodness!
Food On The Run
8040 S Ashland, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Jack cheese, Merkts, Rigatoni Mezzi, broiled with Cheddar and Parmesan
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|MAC N CHEESE SIDE
|$6.00
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)
|$50.00
Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.
|Mac & Cheese: Classic
|$14.00
Cavatappi pasta, house-made three cheese sauce, parmesan, toasted beadcrumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Baked Mac with Wisconsin Aged Cheddar and Italian Cheeses.
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|MAC & CHEESE
|$8.00
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad