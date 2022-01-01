Mac and cheese in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$6.50
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Creamy Mac and Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS MAC & CHEESE MEAL$6.99
Includes Mac & Cheese, Hand Cut French Fries and a Buttermilk Biscuit.
Creamy Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
0f962f04-eedc-433a-acc9-46121b07b198 image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$5.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs.
Tray of Mac and Cheese$40.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs. crumbs (serves 12)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
More about Gale Street Inn
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paccheri Mac & Cheese$16.00
More about The Dearborn
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese: Classic$16.00
Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust
Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy$22.00
Smoked andouille, pulled pork, brisket, butter crumb crust, crispy onions
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.95
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veg Side Mac & Cheese$9.50
Irish Cheddar, cream sauce, cavatappi, Irish Bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust
Mac & Cheese Entree$17.50
Irish Cheddar cream saucem cavatappi, Irish bacon, diced tomato, caramelized onion, garlic crumb crust
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar cheese sauce
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Mac & Cheese$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
More about Goddess and the Baker
Guinness Mac & Cheese image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Guinness Mac & Cheese$8.00
Irish Cheddar, Stout Reduction, & Elbow Macaroni
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac n Cheese$8.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.95
More about Trivoli Tavern
Creamy Mac and Cheese image

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese for Sharing$13.00
Cavatappi in a smoked cheddar sauce.
Kid's Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi in a sharp cheddar sauce, topped with shredded cheese
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Award Winning Cheesy Goodness
small serves 2-4
large serves 6-10
Side Mac & Cheese$7.00
Award Winning
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Award-Winning
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Mac & Cheese image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.29
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese,
pimento and scallion.
More about 5411 Empanadas
7dcc2ba8-1d1a-4407-a8b0-38d4f00765ef image

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Mac'N Cheese$10.95
Our house smoked Gouda and white cheddar mac n cheese.... With Optional Toppings of your choosing for an upcharge...
Mac'N Cheese Rolls$8.95
Our house white cheddar and smoked gouda mac n cheese filled egg rolls. Served 3 per order
with a choice of Dipping Sauce: Sweet Onion Jam, Chipotle BBQ Bacon Jam, Marinara or Ranch
Mac'N Cheese (Side)$4.95
Side of our house white cheddar and smoked Gouda mac n cheese.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Creamy Mac and Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

3474 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1297 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Mac and Cheese image

 

Cloud Kitchen

964 West Belmont Ave, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese$3.99
More about Cloud Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Dimo's Pizza

1615 N Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Mac N Cheese$10.00
Mac noodles tossed in our four-cheese mac blend, then topped with parmesan and panko bread crumbs. Ooey-gooey-easy-cheesy goodness!
More about Dimo's Pizza
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.50
Large Mac & Cheese$12.99
More about Food On The Run
Mac & Cheese image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Jack cheese, Merkts, Rigatoni Mezzi, broiled with Cheddar and Parmesan
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MAC N CHEESE SIDE$6.00
KIDS MAC N CHEESE$7.00
More about The Reveler
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)$50.00
Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.
Mac & Cheese: Classic$14.00
Cavatappi pasta, house-made three cheese sauce, parmesan, toasted beadcrumbs
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Baked Mac with Wisconsin Aged Cheddar and Italian Cheeses.
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MAC & CHEESE$8.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Mac & Cheese$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
More about Goddess And the Baker
Smoque BBQ - Revival image

 

Smoque BBQ - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC AND CHEESE$4.00
More about Smoque BBQ - Revival
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
More about The Gage
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$11.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
More about Goddess And the Baker

