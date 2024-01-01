Mac and cheese pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mac and cheese pizza
More about Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Small Pizza Mac n Cheese
|$9.45
|Medium Pizza Mac n Cheese
|$15.95
|Large Pizza Mac n Cheese
|$12.75
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|4/20 Special: Stuffed Pimiento Mac n Cheese Pizza
|$21.00
Only available from 4:20 PM to 11:00 PM for pick up! Please specify in notes if you would like to enjoy in house, and we will prepare the pizza when you're seated!
One of our 4/20 Specials for one day only.
Our Detroit Pizza is stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar. Cheddar walls, baked house made Pimiento Mac n Cheese on top.
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available. May contain trace amounts of Soy.
More about Kitchen 17
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Mac and Cheese Pizza
|$23.00
Macaroni, Cheddar, Ranch Drizzle.
*CANNOT BE MADE GF----we do not have a gf noodle option*