Macarons in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve macarons
Goddess and the Baker
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Macaron 5pk Coffee
|$14.99
Mocha, Vanilla Latte, Matcha Latte, Espresso, Cappuccino
|Macaron 5pk Rainbow
|$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
|2pk Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron's
|$5.99
Chocolate and Strawberry Macaron's
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|French Macarons
|$1.95
Colorful, delightful treats
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Macaron
|$2.25
|Box of 12 Macarons
|$32.00
|Box of 6 Macarons
|$18.50
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Macaron 5pk Pastel
|$14.99
Vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
|Macaron 5pk Rainbow
|$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White chocolate
Maison Parisienne - Lakeview Clark St. - 3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL, chicago
|Passion Fruit macaron
|$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Passion fruit
|Salted caramel macaron
|$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Salted caramel
|12 pcs macaron and a box
|$35.00
Pick any 12 flavors
Good Ambler
216 North Peoria Street, Chicago
|Lemon Macaron
|$3.00
|Hazelnut Macaron
|$3.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|French macarons
|$2.00
Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
251 E. Huron St., Chicago
|French Macaron
|$1.80
Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St
2564 N Clark St, Chicago
|Pistachio macaron
|$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Pistachio
|Passion Fruit macaron
|$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Passion fruit
|Lemon macaron
|$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Lemon
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|French Macaron - Raspberry
|$2.25
|French Macaron - Pistachio
|$2.25
|Chocolate Macaron - Six Piece
|$8.00
Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|5pk Macaron Rainbow
|$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
|5pk Macaron Pastel
|$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
|5pk Macaron Coffee
|$14.99
Mocha, vanilla latte, matcha latte, espresso, cappuccino
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|5pk Macaron Rainbow
|$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
|5pk Macaron Pastel
|$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|5pk Macaron Rainbow
|$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
|5pk Macaron Pastel
|$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
|5pk Macaron Coffee
|$14.99
Mocha, vanilla latte, matcha latte, espresso, cappuccino