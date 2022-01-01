Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaron 5pk Coffee$14.99
Mocha, Vanilla Latte, Matcha Latte, Espresso, Cappuccino
Macaron 5pk Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
2pk Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron's$5.99
Chocolate and Strawberry Macaron's
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Macarons$1.95
Colorful, delightful treats
More about Cafe Press Chicago
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Macaron$2.25
Box of 12 Macarons$32.00
Box of 6 Macarons$18.50
More about La Fournette
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaron 5pk Pastel$14.99
Vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
Macaron 5pk Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White chocolate
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Consumer pic

 

Maison Parisienne - Lakeview Clark St. - 3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL

3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Passion Fruit macaron$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Passion fruit
Salted caramel macaron$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Salted caramel
12 pcs macaron and a box$35.00
Pick any 12 flavors
More about Maison Parisienne - Lakeview Clark St. - 3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Good Ambler image

 

Good Ambler

216 North Peoria Street, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Macaron$3.00
Hazelnut Macaron$3.00
More about Good Ambler
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French macarons$2.00
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
Saigon Sisters image

 

Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Macaron$1.80
More about Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Banner pic

 

Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St

2564 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio macaron$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Pistachio
Passion Fruit macaron$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Passion fruit
Lemon macaron$2.85
Delicate French sandwich cookies with a
crisp exterior - Lemon
More about Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
French Macaron - Raspberry$2.25
French Macaron - Pistachio$2.25
Chocolate Macaron - Six Piece$8.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
5pk Macaron Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
5pk Macaron Pastel$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
5pk Macaron Coffee$14.99
Mocha, vanilla latte, matcha latte, espresso, cappuccino
More about Goddess and the Baker - 225 N Lasalle
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
5pk Macaron Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
5pk Macaron Pastel$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
More about Goddess and the Baker- 181 W Madison
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5pk Macaron Rainbow$14.99
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Pistachio, White Chocolate
5pk Macaron Pastel$14.99
vanilla, raspberry, honey lavender, green tea, chocolate
5pk Macaron Coffee$14.99
Mocha, vanilla latte, matcha latte, espresso, cappuccino
More about Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash

