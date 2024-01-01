Mahi mahi in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Monteverde - Chicago
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Texas Redfish alla Plancha
|$32.00
whipped tahini, heirloom tomato, charred zucchini, calabrian chile crunch, toasted sesame
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Single Mahi Mahi Taco
|$7.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi taco served on flour tortilla over iceberg lettuce topped with cilantro serrano aioli and pickled red onions
|Mahi Mahi Taco Platter
|$19.00
3 Grilled Mahi Mahi tacos served on flour tortillas over iceberg lettuce topped with cilantro serrano aioli and pickled red onions *ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SIDES*
Nepal House (Devon)
2601 West Devon Avenue, Chicago
|Mahi Mahi Goa Style Fish Curry
|$18.95
Freshly-made savory coconut curry with madras masala including a mix of several Indian spices