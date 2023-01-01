Mango salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Sipping Turtle Cafe - 2959 North Milwaukee Avenue
Sipping Turtle Cafe - 2959 North Milwaukee Avenue
2959 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Mango Avocado Salad
|$10.45
More about Broken Barrel Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Beet and Ricotta Salad
|$13.00
arugula, roasted red beets, ricotta, basil pesto vinaigrette, red onions, shredded carrots, balsamic glaze, lemon zest
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Avocado Mango Salad
|$12.00
Avocado, mango, spring mix, crispy noodle
& spicy ponzu dressing. V
More about La Tiendita Cocina Rx - 3331 West 26th Street
La Tiendita Cocina Rx - 3331 West 26th Street
3331 West 26th Street, Chicago
|MANGO BLACK BEAN SALAD
|$8.00
Steak, Mangos, Black Beans, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Seeded Jalapeño, Corn Kernels, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Chili Powder
More about The Jibarito Stop - 1646 W 18th St
The Jibarito Stop - 1646 W 18th St
1646 W 18th St, Chicago
|Mango Coconut Salad
|$8.99
Mango chunks, assorted bell peppers, red onions and coconut flakes on a bed of green leaf lettuce. Served with sweelantro sauce. Vegetarian*