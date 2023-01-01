Mango salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Sipping Turtle Cafe - 2959 North Milwaukee Avenue

2959 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Avocado Salad$10.45
More about Sipping Turtle Cafe - 2959 North Milwaukee Avenue
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Beet and Ricotta Salad$13.00
arugula, roasted red beets, ricotta, basil pesto vinaigrette, red onions, shredded carrots, balsamic glaze, lemon zest
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Mango Salad$12.00
Avocado, mango, spring mix, crispy noodle
& spicy ponzu dressing. V
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Item pic

 

La Tiendita Cocina Rx - 3331 West 26th Street

3331 West 26th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MANGO BLACK BEAN SALAD$8.00
Steak, Mangos, Black Beans, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Seeded Jalapeño, Corn Kernels, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Chili Powder
More about La Tiendita Cocina Rx - 3331 West 26th Street
Consumer pic

 

The Jibarito Stop - 1646 W 18th St

1646 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Coconut Salad$8.99
Mango chunks, assorted bell peppers, red onions and coconut flakes on a bed of green leaf lettuce. Served with sweelantro sauce. Vegetarian*
More about The Jibarito Stop - 1646 W 18th St
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sangria Poached Pear$17.00
More about City Social

