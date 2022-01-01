Mango sticky rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
More about Noble Thai
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$9.95
Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Mango and Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Coconut sticky rice served with mango topped with traditional coconut milk sauce.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Mango & Sticky Rice
|$9.00
Seasonal mango with sticky rice