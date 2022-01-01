Masala dosa in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve masala dosa
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Masala Dosa
|$9.99
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
|Rava Masala Dosa
|$11.99
|Rava Onion Masala Dosa
|$12.49
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$11.75
Thin savory crepe layered with spicy chutney and filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
|Cheese Masala Dosa
|$12.00
Thin savory crepe filled with cheese, and seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
|Rava Masala Dosa
|$11.25
Thin savory wheat crepe filled with seasoned potatoes and onions. Served with Coconut Chutney & Sambar.
Art of Dosa
72 W Adams St., Chicago
|Masala Dosa Plate
|$12.50
The authentic dosa plate, served with traditional South Indian potato curry, creamy coconut chutney, sambar (hearty lentil vegetable soup), and flavorful orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
|Masala Dosa Wrap
|$12.50
Crispy Dosa filled with traditional South Indian potato curry, fresh cabbage, served with sides of sambar, coconut chutney, and orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: coconut)
Lunchbox Online Ordering
125 S. Clark Street, Chicago
