Massaman curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve massaman curry
Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway
5951 North Broadway, Chicago
|Indie Signature Massaman Curry
|$15.95
potato, squash, cahew nuts in Massamun curry
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Massaman Curry
|$13.00
Massaman curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with onions, peanuts, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
kin sushi and thai cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$11.95
Massaman curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Peanut, and White onion..