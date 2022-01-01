Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, diced tomato, pepitas, orange peel, and torn mint. Served with pomegranate vinaigrette.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Mediterranean Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
GF Mediterranean Salad$12.95
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad Bowl (priced per person)$3.69
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$9.00
More about Medici On 57th
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$18.50
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, tomato, scallion, cucumber, feta, dill, kalamata olives, greek golden pepperoncini, garlic herb vinaigrette
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, apples, cherry tomatoes, red onions, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Mediterranean Chickpea Salad image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Chickpea Salad$5.99
Chickpea, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, lemon, and spices
More about Baci Amore
Eggs Inc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eggs Inc

680 N Lake Shore, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Greek Salad$13.75
More about Eggs Inc
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Small Mediterranean Salad$45.00
Choice of Dressing on the side; Serves 10
Mediterranean Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, walnuts and goat cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita
More about Greek Kitchen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Chickpeas, cucumber, pico, feta, kalamata, olives, avocado, fried pepperoncinis & gorgonzola vinaigrette.
More about Happy Camper
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery image

 

Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery

2925 West Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
More about Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
Mediterranean Salad image

GRILL

Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Quinoa, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, green beans, feta, almonds, artisan greens,
lemon vinaigrette. Add grilled Amish chicken breast for an additional charge
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Greek Salad$9.25
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, cucumbers, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
More about Slice Factory
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$18.50
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$16.95
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$10.95
Lemon hummus, feta crumbles, roma tomato, red onion, english cucumber. Served on mixed greens with our red wine vinaigrette.
More about Bluebird

