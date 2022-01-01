Mediterranean salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, diced tomato, pepitas, orange peel, and torn mint. Served with pomegranate vinaigrette.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|1/2 Mediterranean Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.95
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
|GF Mediterranean Salad
|$12.95
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$3.69
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad
|$3.69
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$18.50
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad
|$3.69
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, tomato, scallion, cucumber, feta, dill, kalamata olives, greek golden pepperoncini, garlic herb vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, apples, cherry tomatoes, red onions, romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Baci Amore
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Mediterranean Chickpea Salad
|$5.99
Chickpea, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, lemon, and spices
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eggs Inc
680 N Lake Shore, Chicago
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$13.75
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Small Mediterranean Salad
|$45.00
Choice of Dressing on the side; Serves 10
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, walnuts and goat cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
Chickpeas, cucumber, pico, feta, kalamata, olives, avocado, fried pepperoncinis & gorgonzola vinaigrette.
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
2925 West Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
GRILL
Tuman's Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
Quinoa, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, green beans, feta, almonds, artisan greens,
lemon vinaigrette. Add grilled Amish chicken breast for an additional charge
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$9.25
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet red onion, cucumbers, black olives and Greek dolmades. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette