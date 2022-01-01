Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve miso soup

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
Soybean based soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
Spicy Miso Soup$3.50
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu .
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean & fish broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Spicy Miso Soup$3.50
Spicy soy bean & fish broth with tofu, scallions, jalapenos, and seaweed
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
More about Poke Poke
Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$4.00
Miso paste simmered in dashi stock with tofu, green onion and seaweed.
More about Talay
Glaze

2537 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Miso Soup$5.00
More about Glaze
Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
MISO SOUP$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion, and mushroom served in hot miso broth.
More about Juno
Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.20
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed, & green onion
More about Rice and Noodles
Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Miso Soup$5.00
More about Glaze
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN

Poke Poke

802 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
More about Poke Poke
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed & tofu .
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Aloha Poke - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Aloha Poke - Revival
AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Deluxe *recommended for party groups (15 pcs and miso soups)$46.95
Chef's selection 15 pcs sashimi and miso soup
Miso Soup$4.00
Sushi Deluxe (10 pcs and miso soup)$31.95
Chef's selection 10 pcs of sushi and miso soup
More about AMORE
NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup
Veggie Miso Soup$6.50
Broccoli, cabbage, napa, soft tofu, carrot, zucchini, seaweed and scallion.
More about Vegan Plate
Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
More about Poke Poke
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup (V)$2.75
Fried tofu, nori and scallion. Vegetarian.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion. Original or spicy.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Miso Soup$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Miso Soup$8.00
spicy miso, vegetables, tofu, nori
More about Gaijin
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shiro Miso Soup$4.00
Miso soup is an ancient Japanese seasoning paste made from fermented soybeans.
Shiro Miso Soup Spicy$5.00
More about Friends Sushi on State
MAMMOTH POKE

2035 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MISO SOUP$2.00
soy bean broth with seaweed and tofu choice of original or spicy.
More about MAMMOTH POKE
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

230 West Erie street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)
Takeout
White Miso Soup$5.00
tofu, scallion, seaweed
More about Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Jinsei Motto |

564 West Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$4.00
tofu, negi, wakame
More about Jinsei Motto |
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy MIso Soup$3.95
soybean broth with seaweed and tofu topped off with sliced jalapeno and sriracha sauce.
Miso Soup$3.95
Soybean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion.
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
3 Rolls get FREE Miso Soup (Save $4.00)$11.80
Please Choose 3 Rolls for 14.80 to get free MISO soup (Save $4.00)
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Miso Soup$3.50
Spicy soybean broth with tofu, scallions, jalapeno, and seaweed.
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago

