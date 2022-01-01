Miso soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve miso soup
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Soybean based soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
|Spicy Miso Soup
|$3.50
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu .
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Soy bean & fish broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
|Spicy Miso Soup
|$3.50
Spicy soy bean & fish broth with tofu, scallions, jalapenos, and seaweed
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Miso paste simmered in dashi stock with tofu, green onion and seaweed.
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|MISO SOUP
|$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion, and mushroom served in hot miso broth.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$4.20
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed, & green onion
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN
Poke Poke
802 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed & tofu .
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Sashimi Deluxe *recommended for party groups (15 pcs and miso soups)
|$46.95
Chef's selection 15 pcs sashimi and miso soup
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
|Sushi Deluxe (10 pcs and miso soup)
|$31.95
Chef's selection 10 pcs of sushi and miso soup
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|Veggie Miso Soup
|$6.50
Broccoli, cabbage, napa, soft tofu, carrot, zucchini, seaweed and scallion.
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Miso Soup (V)
|$2.75
Fried tofu, nori and scallion. Vegetarian.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion. Original or spicy.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI
Gaijin
950 W LAKE ST, Chicago
|Spicy Miso Soup
|$8.00
spicy miso, vegetables, tofu, nori
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu.
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Spicy Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
soft tofu, seaweed, scallion
SUSHI • RAMEN
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Shiro Miso Soup
|$4.00
Miso soup is an ancient Japanese seasoning paste made from fermented soybeans.
|Shiro Miso Soup Spicy
|$5.00
MAMMOTH POKE
2035 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|MISO SOUP
|$2.00
soy bean broth with seaweed and tofu choice of original or spicy.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
230 West Erie street, Chicago
|White Miso Soup
|$5.00
tofu, scallion, seaweed
Jinsei Motto |
564 West Randolph Street, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
tofu, negi, wakame
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Spicy MIso Soup
|$3.95
soybean broth with seaweed and tofu topped off with sliced jalapeno and sriracha sauce.
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soybean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion.
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Spicy Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion topped off with sliced jalapeno and Sriracha sauce
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
Soy bean broth with soft tofu, seaweed and scallion
|3 Rolls get FREE Miso Soup (Save $4.00)
|$11.80
Please Choose 3 Rolls for 14.80 to get free MISO soup (Save $4.00)
- 2