Mixed green salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Mixed Greens Salad
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Green Apples, Crispy Onions, Candied Walnuts, Red Wine Vinaigrette
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Mixed Green Salad
|$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Mixed Green Salad
|$7.00
|Mixed Green Salad w/Avocado
|$8.50
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Mixed Green Salad- Side
|$5.50
Tomato, radish, cucumber, onion, white balsamic
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Mixed Greens Salad (individual)
|$8.29
mixed greens, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh parmesan, garlic-thyme vinaigrette
|Mixed Greens Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$5.99
with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh parmesan, garlic-thyme vinaigrette. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Mixed Greens Salad Box
|$12.99
mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic thyme vinaigrette
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$2.99
A light and refreshing cauliflower salad with some onions, cilantro, a hint of mint, drizzled in our signature vinaigrette
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1008 W Armitage, Chicago
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Mixed Green Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, carrots, sliced almonds and cherry tomatoes.
*Choose ginger mayo or creamy sesame dressing.