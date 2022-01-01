Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Green Apples, Crispy Onions, Candied Walnuts, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$7.00
Mixed Green Salad w/Avocado$8.50
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad- Side$5.50
Tomato, radish, cucumber, onion, white balsamic
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad (individual)$8.29
mixed greens, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh parmesan, garlic-thyme vinaigrette
Mixed Greens Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh parmesan, garlic-thyme vinaigrette. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Mixed Greens Salad Box$12.99
mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic thyme vinaigrette
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Kaathis image

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Salad$2.99
A light and refreshing cauliflower salad with some onions, cilantro, a hint of mint, drizzled in our signature vinaigrette
More about Kaathis
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad Bowl (priced per person)$5.99
with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh parmesan, garlic-thyme vinaigrette. (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Mixed Greens Salad Box$12.99
mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic thyme vinaigrette
Mixed Greens Salad (individual)$8.29
mixed greens, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh parmesan, garlic-thyme vinaigrette
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Mixed Greens Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken

4619 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Mixed Greens Salad image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1008 W Armitage, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2755 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad$16.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, carrots, sliced almonds and cherry tomatoes.
*Choose ginger mayo or creamy sesame dressing.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Mixed Green Salad$9.99
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

