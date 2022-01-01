Mochi ice cream in Chicago

Premium ice cream wrapped with decadent, creamy, eyes-rolled-back delicious ice cream. Served 2 or 4 pcs.

Earl Grey: Cold infused black tea ice cream w/ citrus notes of the bergamot fruit, creating a full-flavored bite w/ a sweet finish.

Cake Batter: Classic flavors of vanilla and sugar mixed to perfection. GF.

UBE: A purple potato from Philippines, brings a unique sweet, earthy and nutty flavor.

Raspberry White CHOC: Accented w/ white chocolate, combining fruity flavor w/the sweet & delicate snap of chocolate curls.

Matcha: A refined taste and rich texture of ceremonial grade Japanese matcha powder.

Vegan Mango: Rich & Refreshing of creamy coconut base flavored w/ honey mango puree.

Vegan Lychee: Lychee puree is mixed with a premium coconut base, creating a vibrant and fruity flavor.

