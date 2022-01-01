Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mochi ice cream in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve mochi ice cream

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream$4.50
Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream$4.50
Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream$4.50
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Juno image

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOCHI ICE CREAM$6.00
2 pieces per order.
Seasonal Flavors
More about Juno
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOCHI ICE CREAM$4.00
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
Premium ice cream wrapped with decadent, creamy, eyes-rolled-back delicious ice cream. Served 2 or 4 pcs.
Earl Grey: Cold infused black tea ice cream w/ citrus notes of the bergamot fruit, creating a full-flavored bite w/ a sweet finish.
Cake Batter: Classic flavors of vanilla and sugar mixed to perfection. GF.
UBE: A purple potato from Philippines, brings a unique sweet, earthy and nutty flavor.
Raspberry White CHOC: Accented w/ white chocolate, combining fruity flavor w/the sweet & delicate snap of chocolate curls.
Matcha: A refined taste and rich texture of ceremonial grade Japanese matcha powder.
Vegan Mango: Rich & Refreshing of creamy coconut base flavored w/ honey mango puree.
Vegan Lychee: Lychee puree is mixed with a premium coconut base, creating a vibrant and fruity flavor.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mochi Ice Cream$4.00
More about Ramen Takeya
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Mochi Ice Cream$4.55
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Mochi Ice Cream$4.55
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mochi ice cream (1 pc.)$3.95
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey

