Mochi ice cream in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.50
|Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.50
|Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.50
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|MOCHI ICE CREAM
|$6.00
2 pieces per order.
Seasonal Flavors
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|MOCHI ICE CREAM
|$4.00
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$6.00
Premium ice cream wrapped with decadent, creamy, eyes-rolled-back delicious ice cream. Served 2 or 4 pcs.
Earl Grey: Cold infused black tea ice cream w/ citrus notes of the bergamot fruit, creating a full-flavored bite w/ a sweet finish.
Cake Batter: Classic flavors of vanilla and sugar mixed to perfection. GF.
UBE: A purple potato from Philippines, brings a unique sweet, earthy and nutty flavor.
Raspberry White CHOC: Accented w/ white chocolate, combining fruity flavor w/the sweet & delicate snap of chocolate curls.
Matcha: A refined taste and rich texture of ceremonial grade Japanese matcha powder.
Vegan Mango: Rich & Refreshing of creamy coconut base flavored w/ honey mango puree.
Vegan Lychee: Lychee puree is mixed with a premium coconut base, creating a vibrant and fruity flavor.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.55
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.55