Molten chocolate cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve molten chocolate cake
Armitage Alehouse
1000 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Flourless Molten Chocolate Cake
|$13.99
hot fudge, vanilla whipped cream (*gluten-free)
Drew's on Halsted
3201 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
|$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Flourless Molten Chocolate Cake
|$13.99
Hot fudge, vanilla whipped cream. (gluten free)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's Restaurant
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.95
Decadent chocolate cake oozing with rich and creamy warm chocolate ganache.