Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Molten chocolate cake in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve molten chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Armitage Alehouse

1000 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Molten Chocolate Cake$13.99
hot fudge, vanilla whipped cream (*gluten-free)
More about Armitage Alehouse
Consumer pic

 

Drew's on Halsted

3201 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce
More about Drew's on Halsted
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Molten Chocolate Cake$13.99
Hot fudge, vanilla whipped cream. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
Decadent chocolate cake oozing with rich and creamy warm chocolate ganache.
More about Colletti's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Molten Chocolate Cake$12.00
bittersweet dark chocolate, fresh berries,
cinnamon ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about Azul

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Crab Salad

Beef Stew

Kebabs

Vermicelli

Octopus

Chocolate Cake

Scallops

Meatloaf

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston