Mongolian beef in Chicago

Chicago restaurants that serve mongolian beef

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mongolian Beef$10.20
Stir-fried beef with green onion, mushroom, bell peppers, & broccoli topped with cripsy egg noodles
More about Rice and Noodles
Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mongolian Beef$11.99
green onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, crispy egg noodles, sesame seeds and brown sauce.
More about Zapp Thai
SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Mongolian Beef$17.50
SPICY- Tender beef with hoisin, dark soy and chili vinegar. Served with crispy cellophane noodles.
(*G*, *SH*)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mongolian Beef Lunch$10.99
Sliced flank steak and onion, diced bell pepper, and chopped scallion topped with fried garlic. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
Mongolian Beef$15.95
Sliced flank steak and onion, diced bell pepper, and chopped scallion topped with fried garlic. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
Sliced beef with green onion, white onion and oyster sauce served over a bed of crispy noodles.
More about Furama Restaurant

