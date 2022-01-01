Mongolian beef in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mongolian beef
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Mongolian Beef
|$10.20
Stir-fried beef with green onion, mushroom, bell peppers, & broccoli topped with cripsy egg noodles
More about Zapp Thai
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Mongolian Beef
|$11.99
green onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, crispy egg noodles, sesame seeds and brown sauce.
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Mongolian Beef
|$17.50
SPICY- Tender beef with hoisin, dark soy and chili vinegar. Served with crispy cellophane noodles.
(*G*, *SH*)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Mongolian Beef Lunch
|$10.99
Sliced flank steak and onion, diced bell pepper, and chopped scallion topped with fried garlic. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
|Mongolian Beef
|$15.95
Sliced flank steak and onion, diced bell pepper, and chopped scallion topped with fried garlic. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.