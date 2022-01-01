Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve muffins

Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Griddled Banana Muffin$5.00
Griddled Poppyseed Muffin, Butter
More about Longman & Eagle
Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Housemade English Muffin$5.00
toasted & served with salted local butter
More about Split-Rail
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade English Muffin with Jam + Butter$3.50
Fluffy Goodness with Cultured Butter + Seasonal Jam
More about All Together Now
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutella Muffin$4.99
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Pistachio Muffin$4.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Nutella Muffin$4.99
Lemon Blueberry Muffin$3.75
contains pecans!
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh-Baked Muffin$3.75
Baked in house
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Blueberry Muffin$5.95
GF Muffin$4.25
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.49
Muffin Boxed Breakfast (priced per person)$10.99
jumbo blueberry muffin, fresh fruit medley, two hard boiled eggs, fresh squeezed orange juice, wrapped plasticware and napkin
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

BBQ

Revival Food Hall

125 South Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Muffin$3.25
cinnamon streusel
Blueberry Butter Muffin$3.50
wild blueberries, oat crunch
More about Revival Food Hall
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Muffin$1.00
More about Food On The Run
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Nutella Muffin$4.99
Gluten Free Blueberry muffin$3.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Muffin$3.75
contains pecans!
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
Vegan Chocolate Muffin$3.75
More about Goddess And the Baker
Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HOUSE MADE ENGLISH MUFFIN & JAM$5.00
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Bread Muffin$3.00
Banana bread muffins made with walnuts & Mexican chocolate
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin Top$4.50
More about Kasama
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin, Cacao Choc. Chip (gf, df)$3.95
Muffin, Blueberry Lemon$3.95
Muffin, Lemon Poppyseed (v)$3.95
More about Herb & Alchemy
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.49
Muffin Boxed Breakfast (priced per person)$10.99
jumbo blueberry muffin, fresh fruit medley, two hard boiled eggs, fresh squeezed orange juice, wrapped plasticware and napkin
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$8.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Egg & Cheese English Muffin$4.95
Fresh cracked egg, pork sausage patty and cheddar cheese on a warm English muffin
455 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk
Zucchini Muffin$1.25
157 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
Large Muffin$2.95
Banana Nut, Blueberry or Bran
330-370 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Tree Nuts, Wheat
More about Room 500
Two Cornbread Muffins image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Two Cornbread Muffins$6.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffins, Baked Fresh Daily
*vegetarian
More about Soul & Smoke
Muffin image

 

Port Center Cafe

601 S Morgan, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Muffin$2.70
Delectably soft muffins delivered fresh daily in a variety of flavors including blueberry, chocolate chunk, and cranberry.
More about Port Center Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Blueberry muffin$3.99
Gluten Free Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.99
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.75
More about Goddess and the Baker
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rewired Muffin$5.50
Classic egg and cheese sandwich on Brioche.
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$2.95
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.95
Vegan Banana Muffin$3.50
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Nut Muffin$3.50
Available Wednesday and Saturday
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.50
Lemon Poppy seed jumbo muffin!
Available Thursday
Chocolate Chip Muffins$3.50
Our Jumbo sized Chocolate chip muffin!
Available Tuesday and Sunday.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toast or Muffin$9.99
8oz Sirloin cooked to your order.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway

