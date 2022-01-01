Muffins in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve muffins
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Griddled Banana Muffin
|$5.00
Griddled Poppyseed Muffin, Butter
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Housemade English Muffin
|$5.00
toasted & served with salted local butter
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Homemade English Muffin with Jam + Butter
|$3.50
Fluffy Goodness with Cultured Butter + Seasonal Jam
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Nutella Muffin
|$4.99
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
|Pistachio Muffin
|$4.99
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
|Nutella Muffin
|$4.99
|Lemon Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
contains pecans!
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Fresh-Baked Muffin
|$3.75
Baked in house
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Vegan Blueberry Muffin
|$5.95
|GF Muffin
|$4.25
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Muffin
|$3.49
|Muffin Boxed Breakfast (priced per person)
|$10.99
jumbo blueberry muffin, fresh fruit medley, two hard boiled eggs, fresh squeezed orange juice, wrapped plasticware and napkin
Revival Food Hall
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Banana Muffin
|$3.25
cinnamon streusel
|Blueberry Butter Muffin
|$3.50
wild blueberries, oat crunch
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
|Nutella Muffin
|$4.99
|Gluten Free Blueberry muffin
|$3.99
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
contains pecans!
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
|Vegan Chocolate Muffin
|$3.75
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|HOUSE MADE ENGLISH MUFFIN & JAM
|$5.00
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Banana Bread Muffin
|$3.00
Banana bread muffins made with walnuts & Mexican chocolate
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
|$8.99
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
|Muffin, Cacao Choc. Chip (gf, df)
|$3.95
|Muffin, Blueberry Lemon
|$3.95
|Muffin, Lemon Poppyseed (v)
|$3.95
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Muffin
|$3.49
|Muffin Boxed Breakfast (priced per person)
|$10.99
jumbo blueberry muffin, fresh fruit medley, two hard boiled eggs, fresh squeezed orange juice, wrapped plasticware and napkin
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
|$8.99
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
|$8.99
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Sausage Egg & Cheese English Muffin
|$4.95
Fresh cracked egg, pork sausage patty and cheddar cheese on a warm English muffin
455 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk
|Zucchini Muffin
|$1.25
157 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat
|Large Muffin
|$2.95
Banana Nut, Blueberry or Bran
330-370 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Tree Nuts, Wheat
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Two Cornbread Muffins
|$6.00
Sweet & Crumbly Cornbread Muffins, Baked Fresh Daily
*vegetarian
Port Center Cafe
601 S Morgan, Chicago
|Muffin
|$2.70
Delectably soft muffins delivered fresh daily in a variety of flavors including blueberry, chocolate chunk, and cranberry.
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Gluten Free Blueberry muffin
|$3.99
|Gluten Free Lemon Poppy Muffin
|$3.99
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.75
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Rewired Muffin
|$5.50
Classic egg and cheese sandwich on Brioche.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$2.95
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.95
|Vegan Banana Muffin
|$3.50
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$3.50
Available Wednesday and Saturday
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.50
Lemon Poppy seed jumbo muffin!
Available Thursday
|Chocolate Chip Muffins
|$3.50
Our Jumbo sized Chocolate chip muffin!
Available Tuesday and Sunday.
- 2