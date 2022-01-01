Mushroom burgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Ed Debevic's Diner
159 East Ohio Street, Chicago
|Mushroom burger
|$16.95
Beef patty topped with marinated portobello mushrooms, lettuce, heirloom tomato, onion, pickle slice, swiss
FRENCH FRIES
Land & Lake Andersonville
5420 N Clark St, Chicago
|Portobello Mushroom Burger
|$14.00
Avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chilis, red pepper sauce, toasted wheat bread. Served with fresh cut fries.
(vegan)
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Bacon & Mushroom Burger
|$17.00
8 oz. ABF beef patty, bacon, mushrooms, Swiss, garlic aioli, arugula, pretzel roll