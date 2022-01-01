Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Ed Debevic's Diner

159 East Ohio Street, Chicago

Mushroom burger$16.95
Beef patty topped with marinated portobello mushrooms, lettuce, heirloom tomato, onion, pickle slice, swiss
More about Ed Debevic's Diner
FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Portobello Mushroom Burger$14.00
Avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chilis, red pepper sauce, toasted wheat bread. Served with fresh cut fries.
(vegan)
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

Bacon & Mushroom Burger$17.00
8 oz. ABF beef patty, bacon, mushrooms, Swiss, garlic aioli, arugula, pretzel roll
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

Mushroom Boom Burger$15.50
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss,
baby arugula with mustard aioli on a brioche
bun
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

